Dine with Marco Pierre White in his Edinburgh Steakhouse

HE WAS one of the scariest chefs on the planet, famously reducing his then protege Gordon Ramsay to a sobbing wreck, but there’s a chance to engage with the more gentle side of Marco Pierre White when he hosts dinner in Edinburgh next week.

The special dinner at his Capital restaurant, the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, in the Hilton Carlton Hotel, will offer fans and food-lovers alike the chance to dine with this charismatic and internationally-applauded chef.

The meal takes place on Tuesday, 3 July, and includes a three-course menu put together by Marco himself.

Each course will be expertly paired with fine wines by sommelier Simon Grayson.

Guests will also receive a signed cookbook and have the opportunity to chat to Marco and ask their culinary questions.

Speaking ahead of the event, Marco says, “Edinburgh is a fantastic city where people are very knowledgeable about food and really make a night of going out to a restaurant.

“It is always great to come back to the city, meet our guests and catch up with the team.

“I’m really looking forward to the event. The menu is designed to showcase our fantastic beef which goes hand in hand with a steakhouse, as well as some stunning wines that complement the food.”

The cost of the three course dinner with pairing wines is £60 per person, including a signed Marco book, or £100 per couple with one signed cook book. Dishes include beef tea with suet dumplings to start and cote de boeuf with triple cooked chips for main.

Claire Livingston, general manager at Hilton Edinburgh Carlton, says, “Every time Marco visits the restaurant it always creates an extra buzz around the place and we very much look forward to welcoming him back.”

To book for this event, call the restaurant on 0131-472 3022 or email info@mpwsteakhouseedinburgh.com