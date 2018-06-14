Ding! Ding! Ray Quinn is holidaying on the buses

ALL ABOARD! They’re off on a Summer Holiday down at The Playhouse next week, not that the venue is going dark for a few days.

No, rather it is welcoming the return of the ultimate feel good musical, the one that made Cliff Richard even more famous than he already was back in the 1960s.

The hit iconic film is once again the feel- good musical of the year and set to bring music, laughter and fun to the Greenside Place stage when it motors into town next Tuesday.

Summer Holiday tells the story of Don and his fellow London Transport mechanics as they journey together in a red London double-decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece.

The ultimate boys trip, they’re in search of a good time and a brilliant summer.

Along the way they pick up a girl singing group and a young American pop star who is on the run from her domineering mother.

Amazing Summer Holiday adventures ensue, as well as a score of hit songs and romance, it’s a musical sure to put a smile on your face.

Taking on the lead role of Don, the character made famous by Sir Cliff, is singer-songwriter Ray Quinn.

Quinn shot to fame as the runner-up in ITV’s The X Factor in 2006, a accomplishment that spurned a career in both music and of late musicals.

His debut album Doing it My Way entered the charts at No 1, quickly gaining platinum status. These days, Quinn is perhaps best known for ‘doing the double’ on Dancing on Ice, winning for the first time in 2009, and then again on Dancing on Ice: Champion of Champions in 2014.

His musical theatre credits since include Danny Zuko in Grease, Dirty Dancing, Legally Blonde and most recently, The Wedding Singer.

Quin is joined by the much loved pianist and all-round entertainer Bobby Crush, fresh from his appearance on the hit ITV show Last Laugh in Las Vegas.

Few entertainers can claim to have had as varied a career as Crush who became known nationwide after six winning appearances on TV’s Opportunity Knocks!.

At The Playhouse next week expect to be whisked away to more innocent times on nostalgic trip with a soundtrack that boasts classic 60’s chart hits such as In the Country, Summer Holiday, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones and On the Beach.

Summer Holiday, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 7.30pm (matinee 2.30pm), Tuesday 19-Saturday 23 June, £24-£64, 0844-871 3014