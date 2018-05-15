Director Bill Forsyth confirmed in Edinburgh International Film Festival line-up

Organisers of the Edinburgh International Film Festival have announced that the return of celebrated director Bill Forsyth, documentaries about tragic pop star Whitney Houston and controversial Tour de France star David Millar and a long-awaited film by author James Kelman will be part of this year's line-up.

Travis frontman Fran Healey will be unveiling a new fly-on-the-wall film following the band on tour, while one of Scotland's leading visual artists, Rachel Maclean, will be launching a new dystopian drama she filmed at a ruined seminary in Argyll to mark 100 years since women secured the right to vote in the UK.

New films starring leading Scottish actors Jack Lowden, who closed last year's festival with Morrissey biopic England is Mine, Shauna Macdonald, James Cosmo and Tommy Flanagan will be part of the festival line-up.

Organisers have already revealed that Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire star Kelly Macdonald will be heading down the red carpet on the event's opening night to unveil her new film, Puzzle.

Forsyth, the Glasgow-born director who shot to fame with Gregory's Girl, will be at the festival to screen his much-loved comedy Local Hero ahead of a a new stage adaptation, which he will discuss with theatre-maker David Greig in an extended Q&A.

Oscar-winning Scottish director Kevin Macdonald, whose previous films include One Day In September, Touching the Voic and The Last King of Scotland, will be unveiling Whitney, which he made with the backing with the late singer's estate, while Kelman's road movie Dirt Road To Lafayette, which has already inspired a novel, will be unveiled. Mark Cousins, a former artistic director of the festival, will be returning to screen his new film about Hollywood icon Orson Welles.

Jack Lowden and Shauna Macdonald are starring in new horror films, Anna and the Apocalpyse and White Chamber, Flanagan will be appearing a remake of Papillon, and Cosmo will appear alongside Game of Thrones star in London underworld drama In Darkness.

Mark Adams, artistic director of the festival, said: "The Edinburgh International Film Festival is renowned around the world for discovering and promoting the very best in international cinema and Scottish talent has always been at the heart of that.

"Our programme always helps shine the light on to Scottish themes, performances and filmmakers, and I am thrilled that once again we can celebrate this high-level of craftsmanship in past and present Scottish work in our 72nd year."

Scott Donaldson, acting director of screen at Creative Scotland said: “We are incredibly proud of the strength and depth of Scottish talent showcased in this year’s EIFF programme.

"As ever the dedicated team have pulled together a dynamic and exciting selection of Scottish titles across many different genres, from feature films and documentaries to animation and artists film. We look forward to Scottish audiences getting a chance to enjoy, be inspired by and celebrate these films.”

The full line-up for this year's festival, which runs from 20 June to July 1, will be unveiled on May 23.