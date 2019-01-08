DJ Solomun to headline FLY Open Festival May edition

FLY Open Air Festival returns to Hopetoun House this May, bringing some of the biggest names in house and techno to the grounds of the stately home.

The open-air event will see Diynamic label boss Solomun headline with what will be his first Scottish appearance for more than 10 years, plus a slew of pioneering acts that include Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth and Seth Troxler.

In-demand DJ and producer Peggy Gou joins Honey Dijon and KiNK, who will perform live, whilst local talent Big Miz and Eclair Fifi will also feature alongside up and comers Carista and Kettama.

The festival will give revellers a rare chance to see headliner Solomun.

The 43-year-old Bosnian-German DJ and music producer is a three-time winner of the DJ Award for Best Producer and Best Deep House DJ.

Solomun was just 16 when he first DJ’d but took a break from music and didn’t start producing until he was 23.

In 2005 he founded the Diynamic record label with partner Adriano Trolio. His sound has been described as ‘house music, but with deep, ultra funky basslines, euphoric melodies and emotionally charged vocals’.

Now Scotland’s leading house and techno festival, FLY Open Air’s May edition will run over two days, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May.

Having expanded from one to two days in 2018, the bi-annual festival series has previously seen the likes of Denis Sulta, Theo Kottis and Jasper James curate their own editions and is renowned for its unique choice of party locations.

As well as Hopetoun House, FLY Open Air also takes up residence in Princes Street Gardens against the backdrop of the Castle and recently hosted a takeover at Leith Theatre to celebrate Hogmanay 2019.

FLY Open Air, Hopetoun House, Queensferry, Saturday 18-Sunday 19 May, noon-11pm, Weekend ticket £65, http://flyopenair.co.uk