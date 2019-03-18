Dobbies extend their Kids Eat Free offer

TAKE a leaf out of Dobbies book and spend some quality time as a family while making a saving as the kids eat for free.

Dobbies Garden Centre at Lasswade is offering visitors the opportunity to make more family time for less with the extension of their Kids Eat Free offer.

The UK’s leading garden centre has extended its hugely-popular initiative by two hours, which means it now includes the school run.

Families can enjoy lunch or an early mid-week teatime meal for less, with a complimentary children’s meal with every adult main meal purchased.

Previously only available until 3pm, your little ones can now dine on Dobbies until 5pm, any day of the week.

Paul Spencer, Dobbies’ hospitality director says, “During the busy working week as you dash from pick up to after-school clubs, fitting in quality time to sit down together as a family can prove difficult.

“So we’ve tried to make the working week a little easier for families.”

He explains, “We’ve created a variety of tried and tested children’s favourite dishes, with options such as homemade chicken strips, fish fingers and pasta Napoli. All served with two sides and a drink.

“Spring at Dobbies is a firm favourite with little ones, so after eating, they can enjoy spending time marvelling at the colourful pots, plants and fountains, as the new season begins to bloom in store.”

The offer is also a perfect excuse for families to get together and turn a visit to Dobbies into a play date, he adds.

Either way, it appears the popular Garden Centre may just have made it that bit more tempting to stop off on the way home from school pick-ups, and make a saving (and not just on the washing up) at the same time.

Founded by James Dobbie in 1865, Dobbies has 40 stores across the UK while remaining headquartered in Edinburgh.

Dobbies, Melville Nurseries, Lasswade, Monday-Friday, 9am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-6pm, 0131-663 1941