Doctor Who Peter Capaldi to headline Edinburgh Sci Fi starfest

THE worlds of Doctor Who and Star Wars collide next month when stars of TV and film, ­including twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi, converge on the Corn Exchange for an out of this world weekend.

Capital Sci-Fi Con 2019 will see some of the most popular faces of the genre gather for the annual celebration.

Capaldi will make a special appearance on Saturday 16 February to help raise funds for CHAS by donating the entire proceeds of his autograph sales on the day.

Laura Campbell, Senior Fundraiser at CHAS, says, “We’re so excited that Peter will be attending Capital Sci-Fi Con 2019.

“He’s a huge star and it’s fantastic he has chosen to support CHAS and help us with our mission of reaching every family across Scotland who is facing the unimaginable, that their child is going to die.

“Peter’s incredible generosity will mean we will be closer to reaching our target of smashing last year’s £74,000 total.”

Capaldi adds, “CHAS is an incredible charity and I’m proud they have invited me to my first ever Scottish fan event.”

Also appearing at the event will be fifth Doctor Who Peter Davison and Harry Potter and Star Wars favourite Warwick Davis.

Originally an extra Ewok in Return of the Jedi, Davis was ­promoted to Wicket when the original choice was taken ill. He is also well known as Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter films.

Other stars on the bill include Jerome Blake, who played various characters in the Star Wars Prequels Trilogy and Chris Parsons who was Mark Hamill’s hand double in The Empire Strikes Back.

Over three years, Capital Sci fi Con ​has raised £187, 570 for CHAS Scotland.

Capital Sci fi Con 2019, Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Newmarket Road, Friday 15 and Saturday 16 February, 10am-6pm, ​Sunday 17 February 10am-5pm. Day pass £10 (£5/family £24), Three day pass £25 (£12/family £65), www.capitalscificon.co.uk