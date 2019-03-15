Dolly Parton’s smash hit musical returns to Edinburgh

Have your say

DOLLY PARTON’S feel good musical 9 To 5 will return to The Playhouse after its current sell-out London West End run comes to an end.

The show based on the 20th Century Fox Picture film starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin returns the Capital for a week long run from 11-16 November.

It tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business features a book by Patricia Resnick, the movie’s original screenwriter and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Parton.

Dolly Parton says,“I am beyond thrilled to the response from across the pond to 9 to 5 The Musical.

“The overwhelmingly positive fan reaction to this universal story tickles every rhinestone on my body.

“I can’t wait for more people to enjoy it and sing along”.

9 To 5 The Musical runs at The Playhouse, Greenside Place, from Monday 11 to Saturday 16 November with tickets now on sale from www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh or by calling 0844-871 3014