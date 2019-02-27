Don’t put baby in the corner - Dirty Dancing is back

THE iconic story of Baby and Johnny has long been a favourite of cinema-goers.

In recent years, however, producer Karl Sydow’s theatrical version Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage has enchanted a whole new audience.

The show returns to Capital for its fourth visit next week when its current tour stops off at the Festival Theatre.

Featuring the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, the production finds Michael O’Reilly, in his professional debut, thrilled to be donning the trademark shades and leather jacket of Johnny Castle, one half of one of the best-loved duos in popular culture.

Opposite him, Kira Malou stars as idealistic Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman.

Malou is returning to the Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage family having already, having played the role of Baby regularly during the 2016-17 UK tour, as well as having previously been a member of the ensemble.

For those unfamiliar with the tale, it’s the summer of 1963, and 17 year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing.

On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor.

Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 where it was the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history.

Written by Eleanor Bergstein - script writer of the phenomenally successful 1987 film - the production features the much-loved characters and original dialogue from the iconic film, as well as exciting extra scenes.

Dirty Dancing, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 4-9 March, Monday-Thursday 7.30pm, Friday 5pm and 8.30pm, Saturday 3pm and 7.30pm, £35-£65.50, 0131-529 6000