Dozens of Scottish Colourist works set to go under the hammer

A vast private collection of Scottish art treasures never seen in public before is expected to spark a multi-million pound bidding war when it comes under the hammer.

More than 30 paintings, watercolours and drawings by the celebrated "Scottish Colourists" have gone on display in Scotland for the first time ever ahead of being auctioned off by Sotheby's in London next month after being kept by the same family for decades.

Houseboats, Loch Lomond, by George Leslie Hunter, is expected to be sold for up to 250,000 by Sotheby's at its forthcoming sale.

The works were amassed by a single collector who championed and befriended the artists George Leslie Hunter, Samuel John Peploe, Francis Campbell Boileau Cadell and John Duncan Fergusson in the 1920s and 1930s

Some of the works which are being sold off by the family of the Glasgow-based shipping magnate Major Ion Harrison are expected to fetch up to £600,000 on their own and more than £5 million in total.

They are on display today and tomorrow at Glasgow Art Club and will be exhibited at the headquarters of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on 11 and 12 May.

There has been a revival of interest in the work of the artists, who were hugely influenced by the extended time they spent in France, in recent decades and their work is held in a number of public collections in Scotland, including the National Galleries.

Major Harrison first encountered the work of the Colourist artists, who are described by Sotheby's as "arguably the most avant-garde British artists of their day," when a friend, Dr Thomas John Honeyman, encouraged him to attend an exhibition of works by Peploe in Glasgow.

Major Harrison would later recalled: "I had never seen anything in art similar to these pictures…they really startled me for, to my eyes, they were so ‘ultra-modern’."

As friendships with the artists developed, they would visit Major Harrison at his home, Croft House, in Glasgow, where the work being auctioned off has still been on display until recently.

Thomas Podd, Scottish art specialist at Sotheby's, said: "“Visiting Croft House for the first time was an experience that will live long in the memory.

"Crossing the threshold and walking into the elegant reception hall, one was greeted with Cadell’s masterpiece ‘The White Room’ and its harmonious tones of white and grey punctuated with flashes of dazzling colour.

"Through the hallway, lined with watercolours by Hunter filled with Provençal warmth, and into drawing room, one’s eye was instantly drawn to Cadell’s ‘The Drawing Room, Croft House’, hanging in the very same room it depicts, with the majority of furniture and artworks unchanged some eighty years later.

"It is hard to imagine a work that encapsulates so perfectly the spirit of an entire collection.

"With its balanced composition and sophisticated application of colour, the painting is not only the ultimate Colourist statement, but it speaks also about the collector and his friendship with the artists whose works lined the walls of his beautiful home."

A spokesman for Sotheby's added: "The pictures in the Harrison Collection represent such a broad range of styles, subjects and dates by all of the four Colourists that they present an opportunity to assess the differing influences and themes that link them together or contrast them."

The Harrison Collection will be auctioned off by Sotheby's on 12 June.