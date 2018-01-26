Drinkers queue for hours to try new Edinburgh BrewDog bar

THEY worked up a thirst queuing for more than two hours just to sample some of the trendiest Scottish craft beer the scene has to offer.

Hundreds of craft enthusiasts were among the first to raise a glass to the capital’s newest bar as BrewDog threw open the doors of their new superpub in the centre of the city.

Opening of Brewdog pub in Lothian Road where customers were given a raffle ticket to win various prizes. Marketing manager Sydney Paulsen with a raffle ticket for the first in line Gary Holcroft

Customers reported the bar was “mobbed” within an hour of opening at Noon on Friday as patrons rushed to sample a range of more than 20 beers on tap, with the extra incentive of an opportunity to win a year’s supply of their chosen tipple.

And while some patrons lapped up the atmosphere in the uniquely designed bar, others braved the cold January temperatures to test the outdoor beer garden.

The beer was flowing already on Thursday’s pre launch night with investors getting the first glimpse at the Lothian Road establishment.

Branded the “Craft Conversion Centre”, the bar boasts a wide-ranging food menu, as well as a number of guest beers from around the world.

Customers last night were impressed with what they saw from the new establishment.

Patron Tom Summett said: “This is a fantastic facility that is bound to be incredibly popular with residents and tourists alike in Edinburgh.

“It has a fine selection of beer and I’m delighted there is outdoor seating for those summer months.

“The pub itself is actually bigger than I was expecting. I’m looking forward to coming back and I’m sure it’ll be a success.”

BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie was at the event and was excited at the prospect of bringing some of the best beer from Scotland and around the world to an exciting and bustling part of the city.

He said: “This is our homage to craft beer on Lothian Road where we will have a team dedicated to bringing customers the very best craft beer that we can make and the best craft beer from around the world as well.”

Co-founder James Watt added: “Our Lothian Road venue adds a new dimension to Edinburgh’s already lively craft beer scene. A city that sees over 10 million visitors pass through each year deserves more venues in which to indulge in the incredible world of craft beer and carefully-curated food menus.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to the latest outpost for unapologetic, awesome and flavoursome craft beer.”

Founded in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, in 2007, BrewDog opened its first premises in Edinburgh in 2011 on the Cowgate.

Famed for its wacky publicity stunts, it offered a 20 per cent lifetime discount to anyone who got a tattoo of the BrewDog logo.

Rumours recently circulated that the bar was seeking further expansion in the capital, with some suggesting they could open a third outlet inside Edinburgh Airport.

Plans currently being mooted by the firm could see the airport bar open as soon as August 2018, though BrewDog sources claim any plans are just a “concept”.