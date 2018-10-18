E.T., Knight Rider, The Hulk, The A-Team and Ghostbusters stars set for Edinburgh Comic Con

The stars of science-fiction blockbuster E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial are to appear in at a huge film and TV convention in Edinburgh - along with stars of The Hulk, Ghostbusters, Knight Rider and The A-Team.

Henry Thomas, who shot to worldwide fame when his character Elliott befriended an alien stranded on earth in Steven Spielberg’s box office sensation, is expected to be one of the main attractions at the 1980s-themed event.

Thomas, who is currently starring in new Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House, will be joined by co-stars Dee Wallace and Robert McNaughton, who played his on-screen mother and brother in E.T.

Knight Rider and Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, Lou Ferringo, the first actor to play The Hulk on screen, and Sam Jones, the star of the cult classic Flash Gordon are all booked to appear at the two-day event at the EICC.

Ernie Hudson, one of the original Ghostbusters, will be joined by Ray Parker Jnr, who sang the film’s famous anthem, and co-star William Atherton, who is best remembered for his role in the Die Hard Film.

Other star attractions are expected to include former Doctor Who stars Sylester McCoy and Sophie Aldred, Zach Gilligan, who played the lead role of Billy Peltzer in the Gremlins films, and Dirk Benedict, who played Templeton (Face) Peck in The A-Team.

Stars of Buck Rogers, Street Hawk, Battlestar Galactica have also been booked for the Comic Con Scotland event, which is being staged on 10 and 11 November.

As well as meeting their favourites, fans will be able to see original puppets, models, vehicles and costumes.

Andy Kleek, organiser of the event, said: “The 1980s was an incredible time and featured some of the best-loved films, TV shows and music.

“People relish reliving their youth or even discovering the 1980s for the first time – such is the array of great characters.

“E.T. overtook Star Wars as the highest grossing movie of all time after its release in 1982 and retains a dear place in hearts of film fans around the globe.

“It is amazing that we will have three of the E.T. family together, as well as the puppet used in Spielberg’s classic.”