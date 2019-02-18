E.T. to screen with live orchestra at Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Have your say

HE has enchanted generations and this April there will be a chance to relive the magic of ET on the big screen accompanied by a live performance of John Williams’ Academy Award winning score.

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial will be brought to life by the magnificent Czech National Symphony Orchestra (CNSO) at the Usher Hall on Saturday 20 April.

Director Steven Spielberg’s heart-warming masterpiece is one of the brightest stars in motion picture history.

Filled with unparalleled magic and imagination, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial follows the moving story of a lost little alien who befriends a 10-year-old boy named Elliott.

Experience all the mystery and fun of their unforgettable adventure in the beloved movie that captivated audiences around the world, complete with Williams’ much loved score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync to the film, which will be projected on a huge HD screen!

The concert sees the CNSO return to the venue following their highly acclaimed performance as part of the Usher Hall’s Sunday Classics series last year.

The orchestra will come under the baton of ben Palmer on the evening.

Palmer is Chief Conductor of the Deutsche Philharmonie Merck and Founder and Artistic Director of Covent Garden Sinfonia.

The CNSO celebrated its 25th birthday in 2018 and has gained a position among both Czech and Europe’s top symphonic ensembles.

Renowned for its versatility, the orchestra presents annually a broad program ranging from classical music concerts through contemporary genre, film scores, jazz, or musicals.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial was released in 1982 and stars Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton, Drew Barrymore and Pat Welsh.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with CNSO, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 20 April, 7.30pm, £27.50-£49.50, 0131-228 1155