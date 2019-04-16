Easter Egg Hunt fun for all the family in Edinburgh and Lothians

EASTER fun comes to four National Trust for Scotland attractions this weekend promising fun for all the family.

The National Trust for Scotland has partnered with Cadbury once again, offering a treat for families who take part in a series of Easter Egg Hunts taking place across the country from Friday 19 to Monday 22 April.

In Edinburgh and the Lothians, the properties taking part in the fun are Newhailes House and Garden in Musselburgh, where a visit to the new Weehailes Playpark is recommended for little ones.

Preston Mill and Phantassie Doocot in East Linton, which you may recognise as featuring in the popular TV series Outlander.

The Georgian House, Charlotte Square and the House of the Binns, Linlithgow, where visitors can admire magnificent plaster ceilings from 1630, commissioned for the visit of King Charles I to Scotland in 1633.

Sure to be the perfect way to bring the whole family together, fun-seekers are invited to visit any of the four sites during the Easter weekend to spot the first signs of spring and discover the beautiful places in the Trust’s care.

Along the way uncover the clues that lead to a Cadbury chocolate prize.

The local venues are four of 44 National Trust for Scotland properties taking part.

Head along to one of them and you can expect an adventure-packed weekend that you will be sure to be one to remember.

Newhailes House and Garden, Musselburgh, Friday 19-Monday 22 April, 11am-4pm

Preston Mill and Phantassie Doocot, East Linton, Friday 19-Monday 22 April, 12.30pm-4pm, family £16.50

The Georgian House, Charlotte Square, Friday 19-Monday 22 April, 10am-4.15pm, family £17.50, 0131 225 2160.

House of the Binns, Linlithgow, Friday 19-Monday 22 April, 12pm-4pm, family £24.50, www.nts.org.uk