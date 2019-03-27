Edinburgh and Munster Rugby fans go head-to-head in ‘dram’atic Scotch vs Irish competition

As teams from two great rugby nations go head to head in the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter Final at BT Murrayfield, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society are welcoming fans of both sides on Friday to take part in a battle between the two great whisk(e)y nations.

Edinburgh Rugby and Munster Rugby fans are invited to face off in this special four-dram private whisky tasting, sampling both Scotch and Irish single cask whiskies to crown the undisputed champion malt producing nation.

The tasting event, at the Queen Street venue will pit the two countries against each other in the hour-long event startin at 7pm.

Friendly rugby rivalry will extend to drams as travelling Irish rugby fans will be greeted at one of the city’s great whisky venues to experience a range of rare and remarkable single cask, single malts in the company of fellow dram and rugby lovers.

An ambassador from the world’s leading whisky club will guide fans through four drams of the most exceptional examples of Scotch and Irish single casks.

Guests will then score the different whiskies out of ten, with the undisputed champion whisky (or whiskey!) producing nation being crowned victorious before the more physical 80-minute encounter on the Murrayfield pitch.

In-keeping with the spirit of the sport, fans are encouraged to back their teams, and whisky nations, while coming together to experience the pinnacle of single casks drawn straight from the barrel in this unique shared experience.

The match itself, which has now sold over 30,000 tickets and is on course to break a UK attendance record for a quarter final fixture, is expected to bring an influx of Munster Rugby fans to the city over the weekend.

