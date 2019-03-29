Edinburgh band LaKyoto are feeling invincible

THEY’VE been described as ‘bold, brazen and utterly mesmerising’ and now, hot on the back of the release of their latest single Invincible, they are set to play to a packed Sneaky Pete’s on 10 April.

Local four-piece LaKyoto call themselves ‘an electronic pop band’. They arrived on the Scottish music scene in late 2017 with debut single Runaway, and quickly garnered a following with their quirky sound.

Led by the captivating vocals of frontman Conor Joss, LaKyoto’s material boasts a generous helping of hard-hitting and electronic synth pop, akin to artists such as Everything Everything, The Naked and Famous & The Wombats.

Joss is joined in the outfit by Scott Cowie on guitar and keys, Kieran Lewis on bass and programming, and drummer Kyle Francis Grieve.

Having all been in other bands previously, the quartet met while studying music at college, forming the band in their final year.

Joss recalls, “We’d been in other bands and we all decided we wanted to work together on something new.”

After just a year in the public eye, LaKyoto were featured on Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea: South of France, and now regularly find themselves on radio playlists around the country.

Invincible, their latest and most successful single to date, features an infectious blend of jagged guitars, propulsive rhythms, quirky synths and irresistibly catchy choruses.

Having scored more than 20,000 streams on Spotify already, it seems LaKyoto’s potential knows no bounds.

New material is expected to be released in the near future.

Renowned for their ‘fiery passion’ and a ‘unique chemistry that translates perfectly from the studio to the stage’ catch LaKyoto at Sneaky Pete’s while you can still see them in intimate venues.

Who knows where they might be in the near future.

Definitely ones to watch.

LaKyoto, Sneaky Pete’s, Cowgate, 10 April, £3.30/returns, tinyurl.com/LaKyotoSneakyPetes