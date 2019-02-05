Edinburgh bartenders: do you have what it takes to be the best?

Global drinks giant Diageo is calling local bartenders to show their flare at a specially created workshop in preparation for entry into top bartender competition World Class.

On the hunt for the very best home-grown talent, the event will take place at Revolution, Chambers Street on 26 February with masterclasses designed to inspire, teach and test Scottish talent ahead of the GB finals of the competition.

The studios sessions are each centred around a different spirit in the Diageo Reserve portfolio and are designed to bring to life modern cocktail trends including modules on ‘Tech Tonics’, ‘Science of Smoke’, ‘Single Ingredients’ and ‘Tartan Tiki’.

With a similar event in Glasgow on February 25, bartenders across Scotland are being encouraged to get involved in the sessions delivered by a number of the world’s best bartenders and drinks professionals including Jack Sotti, Ali Reynolds, Kate Jackson, Jenna Ba and Joe Tivey.

Diageo Reserve World Class Brand Ambassador Jack Sotti said: “We can’t wait to hit Edinburgh and Glasgow to start recruiting and spreading the word for yet another exciting World Class year, kicking off the competition with a series of challenges encompassing everything which makes up todays bartending scene.

“2019 marks a step change in the World Class programme. Now in its 11th year, we’ve seen an array of personalities share their talent whilst participating in the competitions and have watched the competition develop year by year, each time tapping into today’s trends and cocktail culture.

“The World Class studios are an amazing way for us to get out there and work incredibly closely with both new and established talent nationwide to help build new skills, grow our World Class community and share a wealth of knowledge and insight.”

Competitors will have to showcase the alchemy of blending liquid and smoke for the ‘Science of Smoke’, how to put an individual stamp on gin and tonic in ‘Tech Tonics’, use Ketel One Vodka in the ‘Single Ingredients’ module to get the most out of ingredients minimising wastage and for the fourth module ‘Tartan Tiki’ bartenders will have to demonstrate the versatility of Single Malt Scotch Whisky by mixing malts in a cocktail context better known for its rum credentials.

The World Class competition is due to open in March with in-bar judging in May.

More than 10,000 bartenders are expected to compete in the competition, which will be held in September 2019 in Glasgow.

The first World Class global final was held in London in 2009, and was later hosted in cities around the world, including New Delhi, Rio de Janeiro and Cape Town and Berlin in 2018.

Emily Wheldon, global head of World Class, said: “We are hugely proud to be bringing the World Class Bartender of the Year global finals to Scotland, the home of so many of Diageo’s much-loved spirits.

“Glasgow will be an exciting hub for festivities, and the perfect backdrop for the world’s best bartenders to show off their incredible talent.”

Christine McCafferty, manager of Diageo’s archives, added: “Scotland is an amazing location to host the 11th World Class global finals – home to all our iconic Scotch including, Johnnie Walker, Talisker, The Singleton and Mortlach.

“For the world’s best bartenders to compete at the home of so many of their favourite spirits will add a brilliant extra incentive to this year’s competition.”

Australia’s Orlando Marzo grabbed the title of 2018 World Class Bartender of the Year.

For more information visit https://Worldclassgb.events.idloom.com

