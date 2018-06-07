Edinburgh Book Festival reveals line-up of freedom fighters

Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman: The award-winning cime writer and his wife, a a consultant anaesthetist, launch a new historical crime series set in the medical world of Edinburgh in the 1840s and under the pseudonym Ambrose Parry.

Archie McPherson: The long-time BBC football commentator wrestles with why Scotland have failed to qualify for a World Cup for two decades and explores whether the Tartan Army have “given up the fight.”

Actor Jim Broadbent will be appearing at this year's Edinburgh International Book Festival. Picture: Stephane Cardinale

Vic Galloway: The broadcaster, who has written a new pop on the history of Scottish pop music, which has been written to coincide with a new exhibition in Edinburgh.

Sue Black: The world-leading forensic anthropologist will be in conversation with crime writer Val McDermid.

Brett Anderson: The frontman of indie-rock band Suede will be discussing his memoir and its exploration of the heyday of the Britpop era.

Gina Miller: The anti-Brexit campaigner will recall how she became the figurehead in its landmark High Court legal case.

Ali Smith: The novelist will be interviewed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.