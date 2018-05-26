Edinburgh branded ‘too posh’ for Monopoly’s Old Kent Road

The makers of a new Edinburgh Monopoly board are struggling to find an option to replace the original Old Kent Road – because they feel the city is “too posh”.

Winning Moves UK – makers of the board under official licence from owners Hasbro – said they have sifted through a wide range of suggestions, but there is “a distinct dearth of nominations for an Edinburgh Old Kent Road equivalent”.

They said they may end up opting for “something old” such as the Royal Mile to keep with the Old Kent Road association.

The original Edinburgh Monopoly board hit the shops in 1998. However, it is now undergoing a complete makeover which will include Edinburgh-themed tokens in place of the traditional pieces of a top hat, dog or car.

The previously released Edinburgh board boasted Shore Place in Leith as the equivalent of Old Kent Road.

A spokesman for Winning Moves said: “We announced last month that Edinburgh is Passing Go and we have been spoilt for choice with very many great suggestions that have poured in.

“At the top end of the board, it’s going to be a challenge getting all the great landmarks on such is the abundance of crown jewels and gems – from the castle to the Scott Monument and everything on the Royal Mile and in the Old Town.

“However, at the other end of the board we face a very different challenge. We have sifted through each and every suggestion and there’s a distinct dearth of nominations for an Edinburgh Old Kent Road equivalent. Maybe the city is just too posh to have one.”

He added: “But we will find an equivalent – the space won’t appear blank. We may select something old in keeping with the spirit of the title of Old Kent Road.”

The public was asked to send in suggestions for inclusions on the new board, which could see James Bond star Sean Connery, who was born in the capital, among the tokens, while Greyfriars Bobby, a miniature Edinburgh Castle and a giant panda were also listed. It is understood that the office for The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday has done well in the voting and is in line for a spot on the board.

The current board features landmarks including the former Bank of Scotland headquarters on The Mound and the St James Centre – which has recently been torn down to make way for a new development – as well as the former Scotsman building on Holyrood Road.

Other Scottish cities, including Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow, also have their own editions of the game – there is even an Isle of Arran edition. The revamped Edinburgh game is expected to be released in time for Christmas 2018.

Suggestions on the game’s official Facebook page include replacing the traditional train stations with the four sports stadiums of Murrayfield, Meadowbank, Tynecastle and Easter Road.

Lord Provost Frank Ross, said: “I can’t wait for my chance to play the updated version. I’m really looking forward to seeing how they’ve incorporated recent changes to the capital into the new game. I’m sure the makers will have been spoilt for choice of landmarks to use.

“Surely the City Chambers must be worth at least £100!”