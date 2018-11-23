Edinburgh brothers open new Perch restaurant today in city’s Hanover Street

The Capital’s latest restaurant opens for business today, promising diners a range of modern Scottish food at ­reasonable prices.

Brothers Daniel and Finn ­McNally have invested heavily to expand their portfolio to three venues and have seen off competition from some major chains to move into the ­Hanover Street site previously occupied by The Dogs.

They ploughed £90,000 alone into a new chef-designed kitchen at Perch for their team to prep and cook up an array of dishes to meet every taste and have upgraded the decor of the 60 cover restaurant.

Daniel believes the city centre location is perfect to feed the growing demand from tourists and Capital-dwellers.

He said: “The food we’re ­offering will be the best fresh and local ingredients we can source and I believe our menu of modern Scottish dishes will have something for everyone.

“The Dogs had a great reputation and the owner achieved a lot with it. It was always about good Scottish food at reasonable prices and we saw no reason to change that – we’ve just put our own touch on everything.

“Edinburgh is a year-round city, there really are no quiet months, and the demand for places to dine is on the ­increase.”

Daniel arrived in Edinburgh to study business management and accountancy in 1995 and a year later found his true vocation in the food game.

He and Finn now also own the Kilted Pig in Colinton Road and The Scotsman Lounge in Cockburn Street. The pair haven’t ruled out investing in further city ventures – if the right location was to become available.

Daniel said: “We believe in ­investing for the future, ploughing our money back into the city and into our businesses is the way forward. It’s a ­growing market and we have a foothold that we want to increase.”

Asked why the brothers named their new restaurant Perch, Daniel said: “You are up a flight of stairs and are sitting above the street...sitting on a perch taking in a view.”