Edinburgh Cheese extravaganza returns to Pitt Street market

For two days cheese lovers can revel in the best molten morsels from the city's top street food trucks as the traders for the weekend Cheese Fest are revealed.

An ideal way of embracing World Grilled Cheese sandwich day tomorrow, Edinburgh’s street food pioneers Pitt Street Food Market are holding the second annual celebration for all street food and cheese lovers on this weekend.

The Reuben from FacePlant Food with sauerkraut, pickles, mustard, cheeze and deli slices of FacePlant pastrami.

On Saturday from 12 until 10pm and Sunday, with a few less traders, from 11am to 6pm, the Pitt Street will flow with molten mozzarella and creamy Camembert.

Fromage fanatics can sink their teeth into a selection of cheesy delights brought to the market by traders, Norelli, Ròst Eats, barnacles & bones, The Buffalo Truck, MOO PIE Gelato, FacePlant Foods and The Peruvian.

Organiser Hal Prescott said: "Pitt Market works together with local street food traders to bring you only the freshest and tastiest feasting options and this week’s cheesy selection includes Neapolitan 4-cheese pizza, Peruvian deep fried cheese pastries, truffle Mac n’ Cheese balls, steak on chips with blue cheese sauce, a cheesy burger dip for burgers and of course, halloumi fries."

And cheese is not just for savoury palates. Ice cream experts MOO PIE Gelato have confirmed "for defos" they will be serving mascarpone and lemon sugar blueberries as we as lemon, ricotta, bay leaf and olive oil flavours.

Neapolitan wood fired pizza and frittatina di pasta available from Norelli.

This year’s street food selection also includes plenty of vegan, dairy and gluten free options with FacePlant Foods offering everything from grilled haggis cheeze sandwiches to cheeze fries and pizza cheeze fries with marinara sauce and plant-based pepperoni.

In addition to having seven savoury street food traders’ cheesy menus to choose from there will be plenty of libations to wash it all down with.

Barney’s Beer is compiling a Cheese & Beer pairing guide and Pitt resident wine bar, Smith & Gertrude, with have some wonderful pairing wines with cheese.

Pitt Market offers a platform for local musicians to play and Cheese Fest will have live music all day long.

barnacles and bones will be on hand with their signature steak on chips with blue cheese sauce

Pitt Market, with an entry price of £2, is always child and pet-friendly.

