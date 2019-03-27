Edinburgh cheese lovers rejoice: Otro hosts halloumi pop-up

If you can’t get enough of halloumi, a two week pop-up at Otro in the West End is the perfect way to get your fromage fill.

It is the third of its kind created by the Cyprus tourist board (Deputy Ministry of Tourism for Cyprus) and a first in Scotland, after stints in London, and is designed to showcase some of the country’s best gastronomy.

Head chef of Otro, Maciek Szymik has created a halloumi-inspired tasting menu in collaboration with Visit Cyprus.

Created especially for the event by head chef, Maciek Szymik, the menu, available from April 8 until April 21, comprises an array of halloumi-inspired lunch and dinner dishes including, grilled new season asparagus – with pea & broad bean salad, grated halloumi (£8.50), coddled egg with smoked halloumi - with wild garlic and mushrooms (£6.50), lamb and halloumi meatballs – with burnt aubergine, pomegranate and mint (£7.00), courgette, chickpea and halloumi fritters - served with basil mayo (£6.50), halloumi waffle BLT (£6.50) and of course, halloumi fries which will be served with harissa yoghurt and pomegranate (£3.95).

Diners will be able to try each dish individually or opt for the full tasting experience, sampling every item on a sharing platter for two, priced at £38.95 for six dishes.

Otro founder, Matthew Korecki, said: “Our team is an eclectic bunch from all over the world, so we’re always keen to introduce new flavours to our menu and take inspiration from different countries.

“Halloumi fries are one of our most popular sides, so when we had the opportunity to collaborate with the Cyprus Tourist Board to create an entire halloumi menu for the pop-up, we couldn’t wait to get creative.

“We’ve whipped up a range of unique dishes which showcase this delicious traditional Cypriot cheese, all with a special Otro twist. We can’t wait to share a little slice of sunny Cyprus with our customers in Edinburgh this April.”

Showcasing the versatility of Cypriot halloumi, the tourist board said: “We are incredibly excited to take our sell-out halloumi pop-up to Edinburgh with Otro restaurant this April. Halloumi cheese is a huge part of Cypriot culture, and to see it enjoyed so much in the UK is wonderful. We are pleased to yet again present restaurant-goers with an exciting new menu that justifies just how adaptable our national cheese is.”

Diners will be able to book for lunch or dinner at Otro restaurant from Monday 8th April. To make a booking, please call 0131 556 0004 or visit www.otrorestaurant.co.uk

