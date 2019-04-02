Edinburgh Comic Con 2019: Ticket info, dates and which Game of Thrones and Star Wars actors are on the bill

Have your say

Comic book fans, fantasy TV fans and superhero film fans - this is your time to rejoice.

Comic Con return to Edinburgh for 2019.

Last year's crowds

And this year's offering promises to not disappoint.

Game of Thrones stars Aimee Richardson (Myrcella Baratheon), Sam Coleman (young Hodor) and Ian McElhinney (Ser Barristan Selmy) will join the likes of acclaimed comics writer Gordon Rennie and comics artist Kevin Nowlan on April 6 and 7 and the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

The full list of artists, writers actors and more currently booked is as follows:

READ MORE: A huge Lego show is coming to Edinburgh - this is how you can get tickets

A number of fun events are lined up again this year

- Kevin Nowlan (Doctor Strange)

- RAID71 (2000AD)

- Emma Beeby - (Judge Dredd, Judge Anderson, Robbie Burns: Witch Hunter, etc)

- Gordon Rennie – (Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Dishonoured, etc)

- Paolo Pantelena - (Captain marvel, Deathstroke, etc)

- Ramon Rosanas – (Antman, Antman & Wasp, etc)

- Sabine Rich - (Rose, Harley Wuinn, etc)

- Mike Norton - (Grumble, Revival, etc)

- Colin McNeil - (2000AD, Predator, Batman, etc)

- Alvaro Martinez- (Batman Eternal, Detective Comics, Teen Titans, etc)

- Scott Kolins – (The Flash, Ultimate Fantastic Four, Justice League, etc)

- Nicholas Brendon - (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Criminal Minds, etc)

- Iyari Limon (Buffy the Vampir Slayer, Dead SPace, L.A. Noire, etc)

- Indigo - (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Weeds, Family Guy, etc)

- Ian McElhinney - (Game of Thrones, Krypton, Star Wars: Rogue One, etc)

- Sam Coleman - (Game of Thrones)

- Aimee Richardson (Game of Thrones, The Sparticle Mystery, etc)

- Joshua Seth (Akira, Digimon, etc)

- Rony Bridges (Star Wars: Episode VII, Outlander, Rebus, etc)

READ MORE: Stephen Fry, Ian McKellen, Jarvis Cocker and Teenage Fanclub to appear at Edinburgh International Festival

In addition there will be the familiar attractions such as prop displays, large vehicles, photo opportunities, NERF range, wrestling matches, photo booth, costuming groups, free-to-play gaming area, free-to-play arcade, panels and cosplay, to name but a few.

Activities which we are personally looking forward to include our complimentary screening of Akira, LEGO exhibition and Buffy the Vampire Slayer prop displays.

The charitable endeavours will once more be undertaken by the Edinburgh Science Fiction Fellowship, who this year will be fund raising on behalf of the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

This year, the annual cosplay championships will once more have a grand prize of £500, which will see entrants from all over the world travel to Edinburgh to showcase their costumes.

Online ticket sales have closed, but admission is still available at the venue on a cash only basis, with more information being available at www.heroconventions.com.

