Edinburgh Comic Con hosts top artists and cosplay heroes

Have your say

EDINBURGH Comic Con returns to its home at the EICC this weekend, 6-7 April.

Kevin Nowlan (Doctor Strange), Emma Beeby (Judge Dredd), Paolo Pantelena (Captain Marvel), Ramon Rosanas (Antman) and Sabine Rich (Rose) are just some of the top names from the comic book world set to be in attendance .

From the worlds of film and television, actors Nicholas Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones), Aimee Richardson (Game of Thrones), and Rony Bridges (Star Wars: Episode VII) are just some of the familiar faces booked to appear.

In addition, there will be the familiar attractions such as prop displays, large vehicles, photo opportunities, NERF range, wrestling matches, photo booth, costuming groups, free-to-play gaming area, free-to-play arcade, panels and cosplay.

Admission on the door (cash only) £11/£8.50/under 10 free, Saturday 10am-6pm/Sunday 10am-5pm, www.heroconventions.com