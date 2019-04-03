Edinburgh curry houses shortlisted for top award

A host of eateries in Edinburgh and the Lothians have made the cut in the Scottish Curry Awards.

Curries from across the Capital have been recognised at the annual awards which will this year, follow the first every Scottish Curry Day on April 7.

With nominations in 15 of the 25 categories, some of the city's top restaurants are on the roster including Dishoom, The Everest and The Radhuni in the best of Edinburgh category.

Mint Indian Takeaway and Slumdog delivered are also up for the best takeaway gong and Station India, The Bombay Spice in Bonnyrigg and Blackhall's Bombay Feast in the outstanding Indian takeaway category.

The black-tie evening, presented by Khokhar McAdam, will take place on April 15 April at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel, honouring the curry houses from across Scotland delivering quality curries and top customer service.

Scottish Curry Day will be celebrated nationwide as a day for people to visit their favourite curry restaurants, make a curry at home, learn new recipes, visit their neighbours, and it will provide restaurants and takeaways with an opportunity to market themselves.

CEO of Oceanic Consulting, event organisers, Irfan Younis, said: “The Scottish Curry Awards are very dear to my heart as they were one of the first events ever organised by Oceanic Consulting. I’ve watched them grow each year and the campaign evolve to include the English Curry Awards and the London Curry Awards, and I’m especially excited about the launch of Scottish Curry Day this year, which will remind us all why we feel in love with the dish all those years ago.”

The evening will help raise funds for The Well Foundation; a charity whose vision is to provide safe and clean drinking water for all.

Restaurant of the Year

Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant (Livingston)

Delhi’s Winter (Linlithgow)

Eastern Eye (Haddington)

Shish Mahal Restaurant (Musselburgh)

Best Dining Experience of the Year

Karma Indian Restaurant (Bathgate)

Spice House (Penicuik)

Rannaghor (Currie)

Grace of India (East Lothian)

Chillies Indian Restaurant (West Calder)

The Ashmaan (Linlithgow)

Itihaas (Dalkeith)

Best Loved Restaurant

Indie Roots (Bathgate)

Heritage (Bathgate)

Gurkha Bar & Restaurant (Musselburgh)

Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant (Livingston)

Best of Edinburgh

The Radhuni (Edinburgh)

Shri Bheemas (Edinburgh)

Shezan Edinburgh (Edinburgh)

Mumbai Diners Club (Edinburgh)

Vinyasa (Edinburgh)

Dishoom (Edinburgh)

Ignite (Edinburgh)

Kahani (Edinburgh)

Ronaq Indian Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Pataka (Edinburgh)

Takeaway of the Year

Indian Flavour (Edinburgh)

Bangla Kitchen (Edinburgh)

Cafe Shabaz Kebab House (Livingston)

Zaika (Livingston)

Mint Indian Takeaway (Edinburgh)

Slumdog delivered (Edinburgh)

Cinnamon (Edinburgh)

Desi Pakwan (Edinburgh)

Outstanding Indian Takeaway of the Year

Station India (Edinburgh)

The Bombay Spice (Bonnyrigg)

Bombay Feast (Edinburgh)

Manager of the Year

Tikaram Kharal at Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant

Curry Champions of the Year

Dishoom (Edinburgh)

Delhi Diner (Edinburgh)

Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year

Navadhanya (Edinburgh)

Bombay Lounge (Dalkeith)

The Everest (Edinburgh)

Team of the Year

Kama Sutra (Edinburgh)

Shri Bheemas (Edinburgh)

Shezan Edinburgh (Edinburgh)

Mumbai Diners Club (Edinburgh)

Most Wanted Indian Restaurant of the Year

Voujon (Edinburgh)

The Khukuri (Edinburgh)

Delhi’s Winter (Linlithgow)

Chef of the Year (Voter’s Choice)

Ali Rahman at Cinnamon

Chef of the Year (Industry Choice)

Chiranjib Shaoo at Shri Bheemas

Abdul Ghani at Shezan Edinburgh

Pramod Nawani at Mumbai Diners Club

Janardhanan Jayaram at Rishis Indian Aroma

Customer Service of the Year

Ignite (Edinburgh)

Kahani (Edinburgh)

Ronaq Indian Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Pataka (Edinburgh)

Curry Entrepreneur of the Year

Sunny Sanghera at Bay Leaf Bistro

Balaji Murali at Shri Bheemas

New Restaurant of the Year

The Dine Indian Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Mumbai Street Food (Edinburgh)

Konkana (Edinburgh)