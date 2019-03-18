Edinburgh eatery wins best Japanese restaurant in UK award

Street food royalty Harajuku Kitchen, recognised as the best in the business at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards awards in 2018, has gone on to win the Best Japanese Restaurant award in the UK.

Chef and owner Kaori Simpson said she was humbled by the support from the foodie network after winning the top street food award last year.

She said winning has put her stall on the map, particularly with Japanese tourists.

Kaori said: “We had huge demand for street food events all over the country and now we are gearing up for large festivals in and out of Scotland. We now have a great team and very positive about our next project.

“Our bistro is doing well and we have been the official ­caterer for the Scottish Rugby team and Japanese Consulate General.

“We have also been featured on Japanese TV where our gyoza and noodle bar stall was filmed at the Stockbridge ­market. Since then we have received many Japanese tourists coming over to try our food. We would like to thank the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards, the judges and everyone who voted for us.”

A trend that keeps on growing, Edinburgh street food offerings continue to pop up across the city, so if there’s a stall, truck or more established outlet that’s quick on prep but doesn’t stint on quality, make sure you vote for them. And, if the kids are happy, everyone is happy, right? That’s why finding a family friendly restaurant that ticks all the boxes is a search worth its weight in dining-out gold. Last year, Tom Kitchin’s Stockbridge outfit, The Scran and Scallie, scored the top spot at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards – an accolade Tom said was a “great honour”.

