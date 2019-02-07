Edinburgh Festival Fringe bosses won’t issue ‘exploitation’ bans

Under-fire Edinburgh Festival Fringe bosses have refused to ban venues and show producers accused of exploiting workers from their official programme and website.

Chief executive Shona McCarthy has refused to bow to demands from Fair Fringe activists who claim the festival is “turning a blind eye” to unfair and unsafe conditions .

In an email seen by the Evening News, Ms McCarthy said the Fringe Society took instances of poor practice “very seriously” but insisted the right approach was to “work with people to find solutions, to support and improve.”

She also highlighted the Fringe Society’s long-standing “open access” policy, which dates back to its 1947 origins.

Ms McCarthy has been under fire for claiming that a campaign aimed at ensuring the Living Wage is paid in all venues is threatening the event’s future. Activists have singled out C Venues for “overworking, underpaying and generally mistreating their staff.”

Ms McCarthy also criticised the Fair Fringe campaign for “vilifying” promoters and depicting them as “evil megalomaniacs.” She suggested its activists were more interested in “hyperbole” and “exaggeration” than facts about the Fringe landscape and the different business models behind venues.

An email sent by Ms McCarthy in response to a complaint states: “We take very seriously any instance of poor practice and, alongside many of our peers in the arts, we’re continually reviewing and adapting our approach to better support the people that make the festival happen. The Fringe Society has never had a policy of banning or excluding, whether that be venues, companies or shows.

“Our approach has been to work with people to find solutions, to support and improve. We’re exploring all options for ensuring that codes of best practice are adhered to and the Fringe continues to be a positive environment to visit, perform and work in.

“Last year, we distributed posters to every venue to ensure workers and performers know their rights, met with the city council, Edinburgh University and other key stakeholders to explore ways of working together to ensure the best culture and conditions for a Fringe that works for everyone, and have held one-to-one meetings with venues to address any concerns raised.

“We met with representatives from the campaign both before and after last year’s Fringe. We’ve invited representatives to address venues at our upcoming managers’ meeting, and look forward to welcoming them for an important discussion about the issues and ways forward.”

However Fair Fringe spokeswoman Kirsty Haigh said there had been a concerted effort by the Fringe Society to “bury” problems with exploitative businesses.

She added: “They know about the problems in places like C Venues and, instead of turning a blind eye, they could use their power and influence to make positive change.

“They need to step up and meet the demand we have been making for the last three years. They need to stop companies who breach the Fair Fringe charter from advertising in the Fringe Programme or outlets - starting with C Venues.There’s no commitment, no apology and no acceptance of the problems.”