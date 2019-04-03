Edinburgh Film Festival are giving you the chance to be shown on the big screen

The organisers behind the film festival are offering a chance for budding filmmakers to be featured on the big screen.

As well as the chance to be featured at a gala screening, the competition also gives one lucky filmmaker the chance to win a trip to the four whisky distilleries which provide the single malts for Johnnie Walker.

Edinburgh International Film Festival are hoping to create a 15 or 20 minute long compilation video around the theme 'Walk With Us'.

The 15 or 20 lucky filmmakers who are chosen will also get tickets to the screening of the anthology, two tickets to the opening night of the festival or another gala screening, and two nights accommodation to attend the gala event.

What do I need to do?

Filmmakers are being asked to create one minute long films around the theme 'Walk With Us'. The films can be live action or non-fiction or even animation, made using a phone or professional equipment.

The competition website says, "We want to know what Walk With Us means to you. Whether it’s about where you live, what you like, who you spend time with or what’s important to you, we want to see and hear from you."

The deadline for entering your film is midday on Wednesday 11 April.

What can I win?

Each filmmaker who makes the final cut will be given a director credit in the final version, tickets to the screening, tickets to the opening night of the festival, two nights of accommodation, a striding man statuette and a free bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky.

Of those picked to be included, they will also be entered into a draw for an all expenses paid trip to the Four Corners distilleries which make up the four biggest single malts that go into Johnnie Walker, Cardhu, Caol Ila, Clynelish and Glenkinchie

More information including the rules and terms and conditions can be found on the Edinburgh International Film Festival website.