Edinburgh film festival reveals line-up of stars heading down red carpet

Jane Horrocks, Samantha Morton, Sadie Frost and Billie Piper will be among the stars heading down the Edinburgh Film Festival’s red carpet this month, organisers have revealed.

Comedy favourites Ben Elton and Rob Brydon will be joined by actress Beattie Edmondson, daughter of Adrian Edmondson and Jennifer Saunders.

Elton will be unveiling his first film for 17 years, an Australian-set comedy, Three Summers.

Former Home and Away and Grey’s Anatomy star Melissa George will be launching another Australian film, The Butterfly Tree.

Award-winning Scottish filmmakers Bill Forysth and Kevin Macdonald will be joined by other home-grown stars like Kelly Macdonald, whose new film, Puzzle, will open the festival, and Sophie Kennedy Clark, who will help launch two films at the event, Lucid and Obey.

Forsyth will be presenting a screening of his classic comedy Local Hero and discuss a new stage adaptation he is working on, while Macdonald will be launching his new biopic of tragic pop star Whitney Houston.

Horrocks will be helping Brydon to launch closing gala Swimmin With Men.

Piper and Morton will both be appearing in coming-of-age drama Two For Joy, while Frost and Clark are in new British drama Lucid.

Mark Adams, artistic director at the film festival, which opens on 20 June, said: “The film festival is renowned around the world for discovering and promoting the very best in cinema and continues to be an important hub for domestic and international filmmakers. We’re honoured to be welcoming so many guests from around the world to Edinburgh this June, each are singular talents who will add undisputed value to this year’s line-up.”