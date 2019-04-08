Edinburgh Food Festival set to double in size at George Square

POP the dates in your diary, the Edinburgh Food Festival this July is set to double in size.

The organisers of Assembly’s Edinburgh Food Festival have revelaed this year’s event will take place at Assembly George Square Gardens over 10 days from 19-28 July 2019.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the Capital’s only city centre food festival, Assembly has revealed plans for a new bumper line-up, including a series of meet the local producer events and chef demos.

There will also be more than 20 local producers and street food stallholders serving up some of Scotland’s best contemporary food and drink.

The Festival welcomed over 25,000 visitors in 2018 and is now expected to be bigger and better than ever in 2019.

Entry to the festival and the talks is free and non-ticketed. For more details go to www.edfoodfest.com