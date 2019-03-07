Edinburgh foodies can taste the way to a little bit of cash

Queen Margaret University is looking for food and drink lovers to take part in tasting sessions to test new product lines before they hit the shelves.

The sessions are run by The Scottish Centre for Food Development and Innovation at QMU’s campus in Musselburghand also includes tests of existing products already on the market.

Sign up to test new and current products.

Panel members will have the opportunity to taste different food and drink products and share their opinions on a wide range of goods including bakery items, meats, ready meals, cakes, snacks and chocolate.

And to sweeten the job, John Lewis and Amazon vouchers are given out as rewards for participating.

Catriona Liddle from the Scottish Centre for Food Development and Innovation, said: “Participants taking part in the March sessions will have the opportunity to taste a variety of sweet and savoury products which are already on the market.

“We will be asking panellists to review each product against a competitor product.

“Panellists are often surprised how their views of products they buy regularly change once they are asked to consider the products’ attributes in more detail.

“Panellists also find the sessions are a great way to save for holidays and Christmas.”

The sessions, held mainly on week days are run throughout the year. No previous experience is necessary but all participants should be over 18 and should not have any dietary restrictions.

Panellists will be rewarded after each tasting session with a gift voucher of either £10 or £20 depending on the length of the session.

Each week the list of consumer panellists will receive an email with notification of upcoming sessions to choose from.

To find out more, or to sign up email Lucy MacLellan of QMU Food & Drink Consumer Tasting Panel on consumerpanels@qmu.ac.uk