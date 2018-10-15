Edinburgh gin lovers pack Corn Exchange for weekend event

Have your say

Edinburgh gin lovers enjoyed a gin extravaganza this weekend at the Big Big Gin Festival.

With over 100 different gins to choose from, the event showcased some of Scotland’s 150 gin distilleries in the capital city.

Callan Skye Anderson and Amy Jacobs enjoy a tipple. Picture: Greg Macvean

Hosted by the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, live music, good food and a gin cocktail bar got revellers into the spirit.

For those for whom gin isn’t their thing, there were stands from craft breweries and plenty of fizz on the go.

Makers hosted workshops and every guest received a a Big Big Gin Festival balloon glass.

Scottish gins featured at the event included the Electric Spirit Company based in Leith, Edinburgh Gin, Darnley’s and the St Andrew’s Gin Company whose notes of pink grapefruit went down a treat.

Gin lovers Tom and Fidelma Muraska. Picture: Greg Macvean

Other British and international gins were also imbibed on the night.