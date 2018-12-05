Edinburgh girl, 6, has winning artwork unveiled at city’s newest care home

Cramond Primary school pupil Lauren White has her Artwork hung in the Cramond Residence after it was voted as the winner of a competition at the school earlier in the year.
A budding young artist has had her winning work unveiled at Edinburgh’s newest care home, Cramond Residence.

Cramond Primary School’s Lauren White, six, was crowned the winner of a local art competition, after her poster depicting Cramond village was chosen out of over 400 entries.

Lauren was presented with her impressive artwork at a special ceremony while a reproduced piece, inspired by Lauren’s winning work, has also been created and now takes pride of place in the Cramond Residence café.

Eileen Gray, General Manager of Cramond Residence, said: “Lauren’s art competition win was very well deserved as she had clearly worked incredibly hard on her poster of Cramond.”