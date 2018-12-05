Edinburgh girl, 6, has winning artwork unveiled at city’s newest care home

A budding young artist has had her winning work unveiled at Edinburgh’s newest care home, Cramond Residence.

Cramond Primary School’s Lauren White, six, was crowned the winner of a local art competition, after her poster depicting Cramond village was chosen out of over 400 entries.

Lauren was presented with her impressive artwork at a special ceremony while a reproduced piece, inspired by Lauren’s winning work, has also been created and now takes pride of place in the Cramond Residence café.

Eileen Gray, General Manager of Cramond Residence, said: “Lauren’s art competition win was very well deserved as she had clearly worked incredibly hard on her poster of Cramond.”