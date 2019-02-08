Edinburgh International Film Festival follows Game of Thrones with Johnnie Walker partnership

Months after Diageo announced a multi million Johnnie Walker visitor centre in the former House of Fraser building, Edinburgh International Film Festival will now team up with the scotch whisky brand, following the reels of Game of Thrones and Blade Runner.

The three year partnership will see Johnnie Walker supporting EIFF’s international receptions at some of the world’s leading film festivals throughout the year, launching at Berlinale – Berlin’s film festival – reception today.

As the official whisky partner, Johnnie Walker will take over EIFF’s Festival HQ at The Filmhouse, for the festival and will collaborate on a new short filmmaking challenge, Walk With Us, launching later this year.

Running from June 19 until June 30, the EIFF will feature numerous public, media and industry screenings throughout the Capital during that time. The full programme will be announced on May 29.

EIFF artistic director Mark Adams said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Johnnie Walker and I know our guests and festival attendees will be equally thrilled.

“Being aligned with such an iconic Scottish brand is the perfect way to blend a world famous whisky with EIFF’s exciting cinema experiences.”

In April, it was announced that Johnnie Walker will open a new immersive brand experience in the West End in 2020.

Johnnie Walker has a long-standing relationship with film and entertainment and most recently launched partnerships with Blade Runner 2049 and HBO’s Game of Thrones series, with the White Walker by Johnnie Walker blend.

Global Brand Director John Williams, said: “The Edinburgh International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious in the world and is the perfect cultural partner for Johnnie Walker to work with.

“Johnnie Walker celebrates creativity in film and entertainment and blends perfectly with EIFF, as a programme which celebrates Scottish talent and culture at its heart.”

