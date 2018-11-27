Edinburgh pubs and restaurants recognised in Best Bar None awards

A total of 32 pubs and restaurants have been rewarded for their work in supporting a safe night out in the Capital.

The Edinburgh Best Bar None awards saw businesses receive gold, silver and bronze accreditation for best practise as a licensed premises.

The overall winner was the Black Rose Tavern on Rose Street – earning the highest score ever awarded in Edinburgh – while also being named best bar.

Alison Morrison, of the rock bar, said: “The Best Bar None Awards scheme is absolutely fantastic, it really gives you something to aim or aspire to. For us, we’ve put a lot of time and effort into developing our team of staff and its clearly brought benefits, the success tonight is really down to the whole team’s hard work.”

Other winners were the Malmaison Hotel for its hotel bar, CC Blooms in the nightclub category, independent bar The Blue Blazer and the Gorgie Suite at Heart of Midlothian Football Club in the specialist entertainment venue section.

Best Bar None is a national accreditation and award scheme aiming to raise standards amongst licensed venues. It was first launched in Leith in 2011 and was extended to cover the whole of Edinburgh in 2016. Gold, silver and bronze winners were awarded at a special ceremony at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday, November 21.

Other pubs/bars to scoop the gold included The Three Sisters, The Playfair and The Terrace.

BT Murrayfield and the Corn Exchange also picked up the gold for a specialist entertainment venue while other independent bars claiming the top accreditation were Sofi’s Bar and Boda Bar.

Cllr Norman Work, Edinburgh Licencing Board convener, said: “Best Bar None is an extremely valuable scheme, giving well-deserved recognition to the many licensed premises that strive to improve the experience for people in Edinburgh. This year scores for participating venues were higher than ever before, demonstrating the efforts by participating venues to facilitate a safe and welcoming atmosphere for everyone. Well done to everyone who took part.”

