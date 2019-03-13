Edinburgh rave planned in wake of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s death

The return of a daytime clubbing event will mix poignancy with an afternoon of raving as DJs support mental health in the wake of Keith Flint’s death.

Proceeds from DayGlow at The Mash House on Saturday will all be donated to Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH), with part of the money raised being matched pound for pound by HSBC Bank.

23 DJs including residents from Taste, Nightvision, Rhumba, Musika, Main Ingredient, and Big Fish Little Fish to name a few will play across three rooms at The Mash House on Saturday between 2pm and 8pm.

The event, which will feature 23 DJs including residents from Taste, Nightvision, Rhumba, Musika, Main Ingredient, and Big Fish Little Fish, will play across three rooms between 2pm and 8pm.

Scotland Manager of Big Fish Little Fish, Kirstie Wilson, said: “Daytime clubbing events have been popping up around the country and we had such brilliant feedback from our DayGlow events last year, we decided to have a go again this year.

“Mental health is something that affects many of our lives, we’d already decided on SAMH as our cause before last week’s tragic news about Keith Flint.

“I’m a massive, massive Prodigy fan, tattoos and all, so Saturday’s event seems even more poignant now.

“It’s great to offer a party like this in Edinburgh and for a cause that’s so, so important.”

The main attraction of the night will be a live PA from Groove Armada’s MC M.A.D to top off the night.

Alongside the music, covering house, indie, disco and hip hop, there will be face painting, free glow sticks and a fully licensed bar.

Mental health in Scotland’s hospitality industry is also under the spotlight after a new national survey revealed nearly 60 per cent of workers had experienced mental health problems.

The study, commissioned by ScotHot – trade event for the tourism, hospitality and catering sectors – found that 57 percent of respondents had experienced mental health issues including stress, depression and anxiety.

Long hours, a lack of work-life balance and the demands of working in a high-pressure environment were cited as the top three causes of work-related stress in Scotland’s hotels, bars and restaurants.

Restaurant Aizle’s chef patron Stuart Ralston said making small changes can relieve the “relentless” pressure on staff. “Health starts at the top in this industry, it affects everything we do. It’s easy to fall into negative cycles of behaviour, and I do think there needs to be more discussion about how we can encourage everyone working in hospitality to make their physical and mental health a priority.”

As well as a four-day week, Stuart has also set aside a budget for staff meals, spent on quality meat and fish to ensure the staff meal sustains everyone through a long shift. He will take part in a live panel debate on Thursday – Talking About It: Mental Health in Hospitality – to examine what more can be done to promote positive mental health in the industry.

Follow the discussion on social media using the hashtag #ScotHot19.