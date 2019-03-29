Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2019: New category introduced for ‘best customer service’

Perfect service can transform a dining experience, and to shine a light on those backing the gold star standard in hosting, the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards have introduced a new category for 2019.

The Best Customer Service award, sponsored by Marketing Edinburgh, will honour an Edinburgh eatery that goes over and above the normal standard of service to provide something extra special for each and every customer.

Marketing Edinburgh chief executive John Donnelly said: “Marketing Edinburgh are ­delighted to sponsor the Best Customer Service category.

“We want to recognise the restaurants that go the extra mile for their customers, and make their dining experience extra special.

“You do Edinburgh proud, and we thank you!”

A second new category added to the roster for the 2019 awards is Edinburgh Sommelier of the Year.

Responsible for all aspects of wine service as well as food and wine pairing in restaurants, the sommelier is often the creative cherry on top of a meal.

Judges will be looking for an expert who demonstrates a wealth of wine list knowledge and intuition.

Last year’s winner in the best cafe/deli ­category, was the jewel in the Cramond foreshore, the Boardwalk Beachclub.

The award category, which champions the quality and ­variety of spots across the city offering a haven for a moment’s peace or the place with the best exhaustive selection of deli ­delights, was scooped up by owner Eddie Tait last year. He was over the moon to be recognised for his efforts to bring a previously neglected corner of the city back into use.

And now, voters have only two weeks left to nominate their favourite restaurants in Edinburgh.

With 14 awards available, readers can nominate multiple venues, in multiple categories.

All nominations are free and will close to the public on April 12.

To vote visit www.edinburghrestaurantawards.co.uk