Edinburgh Restaurant Le Roi Fou celebrates Goût de France

The award-winning Le Roi Fou celebrates the French gastronomy festival, Goût de France (Good France) with a one-off dinner, inspired by owner, Jérôme Henry’s French culinary roots.

Le Roi Fou or ‘The Mad King’ opened in 2017 and is located in the New Town.

Goût de France is an internationally recognised gourmet festival that celebrates French gastronomy.

And tonight, across the globe, around 5,000 chefs will mark the occassion with special events, dinners and parties showcasing French-inspired food and wine.

The focus of the festival this year is environmental and socially responsible cuisine.

Chefs taking part in the celebrations have been tasked with creating a menu with reduced levels of fat, sugar and salt to promote healthy eating and to focus on the environment by using vegetables and grains in the dishes.

Chef Proprietor of Le Roi Fou, Jérôme Henry said: “At Le Roi Fou, we share our passion for great food and wine every time we serve our guests. Goût de France gives us a special opportunity to celebrate in honour of France at the same as thousands of other chefs around the world.

“The menu has been inspired by different generations of my family; from the first course of quenelles, which are a traditional dish that my grandfather loved to prepare, to the spring lamb, which reminds me of family holidays in the South of France.

“As for the cheese course, this is simple: my grandfather was a cheese maker in Haute-Savoie who made traditional cheeses that included Roblechon and Tomme de Savoie.”

The unique menu inspired by Jérôme’s childhood and his mother’s family origins in Haute-Savoie – a region in the Alps of eastern France – includes lamb navarin with seasonal vegetables and wild garlic pistou followed by tarte tatin with Calvados ice cream.

Diners will also be able to sample French wines recommended by Le Roi Fou’s sommelier, Sam Webber.

