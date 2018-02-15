Edinburgh’s ‘Banksy’ returns with Valentine’s card

The Capital’s own “Banksy” has once again fired his Cupid’s arrow into the heart of the city with another art-shaped Valentine’s gift.

But the mysterious artist, who installed the Mine Girl sculpture underneath the Scott Monument on Valentine’s Day last year as a gift for his wife, has this year turned his affections to the whole country.

A giant envelope was left wrapped with a red ribbon, and a slight tear in the paper, in the concourse of Waverley Station yesterday morning.

Remaining anonymous, the artist, known only as Grantsy said: “Every 1 of the 5,404,700 people in Scotland are represented in this piece.

“I hope they like their Valentine’s gift.”

And talking exclusively to the Evening News ahead of placing The Heart of Scotland in a surprise location, he added: “The piece will be gift wrapped, although I am not sure who will end up unwrapping it.

“If you view the piece you might find a magnifying glass useful.”

Although no-one can deny the joy in a surprise gift on Valentine’s Day, station bosses warned the public that large, unattended items left in Waverley can cause alarm.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “It is always nice to receive a Valentine’s card from an anonymous admirer, but we would remind visitors to Waverley not to leave anything behind without our permission as unattended items can be viewed as a security risk.”

Last year’s artwork – based on Banksy’s Girl With The Balloon – appeared under the gaze of Sir Walter Scott on Princes Street on February 14. Nestled beneath the Gothic spires of the 19th century monument stood a little girl, cast in clay, with one arm outstretched.

She was reaching for a red sea mine – the centre of which was a missing piece. A heartshaped hole was cut from the seemingly floating mine.

The missing piece is now with the wife of mystery sculptor Grantsy. And the reason was love. Calling herself only “Mrs Grantsy”, she disclosed the secret behind the sculpture.

“My husband placed Mine Girl on the Scott Monument as part of a Valentine’s gift for me and as a homage to Banksy.”

“Grantsy’s only intention was to spread a little love on Valentine’s Day and give me a very special gift.”

The artist, who was intent on retaining his and his wife’s anonymity, asked the Evening News to liaise with the city council to help determine Mine Girl’s next public airing, which they claimed “belonged to the city”.

And the council obliged by featuring the artwork in an alphabet-themed exhibition at the City Art Centre called An A-Z of the City’s Collections last year.

