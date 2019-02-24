Edinburgh’s Black Rose Tavern shortlisted for responsible pub award

The Black Rose Tavern has been shortlisted as one of Scotland’s most responsible licensed premises in the prestigious Best Bar None National Awards.

The Black Rose Tavern on Rose Street is a finalist in the Heart of the Community category of the annual awards, which celebrate the nation’s bars, nightclubs and licensed premises who go the extra mile to promote responsible drinking and customer safety.

The pub introduced an anti-spiking beer mat to help keep their customers safe.

Staff designed the mat which has a hole punched through it for a straw to function as a lid, ideal for unattended drinks.

The mats feature slogan “put a lid on it” on one side and on the other, information about Ask for Angela – a code-word campaign for people feeling unsafe on a date and aims to reduce sexual abuse in bars and on nights out.

Best Bar None, which runs the national accreditation scheme of the same name, said it had received the highest calibre of entries yet for the awards.

Finalists will attend a ceremony on March 28 in Doubletree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro.

Robert Hogg, Best Bar None National Coordinator, now operating in 58 towns and cities across Scotland, said: “The extremely high calibre of entries to our 2019 Best Bar None Awards proves that Scotland’s licensed trade is playing a leading role in promoting safe, responsible drinking and customer safety.

“The judges had a tough time narrowing down to these finalists. We can’t wait to see who takes home the prizes next month and wish all our finalists the best of luck.”

There are 10 categories: Pub, Independent Pub, Bar, Independent Bar, Hotel Bar, Nightclub, Specialist Entertainment Venue, Heart of the Community, Newcomer and Innovation in Social Responsibility. There is also a National Champion award.

Head of Business Development at alcohol education charity Drinkaware, Brett Crabtree, said: “The finalists have all shown great commitment to making their venues safe and welcoming places that encourage responsible drinking, and where vulnerable customers are supported. Bars and clubs across Scotland are implementing a wide range of schemes supporting innovation in social responsibility, and are investing in training to ensure their teams are equipped to promote a positive atmosphere in their venues, helping customers and their communities.”

