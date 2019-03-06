Edinburgh’s Civerinos partner with Sailor Jerry to giveaway 500 free pizzas

Spiced rum brand Sailor Jerry are taking over Edinburgh for a month and to celebrate will dish out 500 free Civerinos pizzas to city residents.

Each of the complimentary pizzas will be served with a limited edition Sailor Jerry BBQ sauce, made with a secret blend of rum, herbs and spice.

Sailor Jerry flash art. Photo credit: Luke Dyson Photography

The pizza giveaway is part of Sailor Jerry’s “City Takeover” this March with a month-long series of events, gigs and competitions to pay homage to Edinburgh’s creative community by supporting bold home-grown talent and businesses that, like Sailor Jerry founder Norman Collins, choose to define themselves on their own terms.

And the partnership with Civerinos will ensure 16 pizzas reach hungry Edinburgh locals every day.

To claim, pizza-lovers can retrieve a special password from the Sailor Jerry website and then let staff know.

Michele Civiera, executive director said: “Sailor Jerry rum and Civerinos Slice pairing was almost too good to be true...the house rules on our front door were hand painted in the famous Sailor Jerry font in a tribute to our favourite rum and our team of award winning pizzaiolo are like tattooed pizza pirates. It had to happen.”

Civerinos on Hunter Square

EmmaLi Stenhouse, Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador: “We’re so happy to have partnered with Civerinos for our Edinburgh City Takeover this month - a true locals-favourite, the guys at Civerinos are making the best pizza in the city hands down. It was important for us to partner with an independent restaurant who are super-passionate and live by their own rules - just like Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins did.

“They’ve come up with an amazing limited edition slice which features a Sailor Jerry BBQ sauce and will also be serving up special Sailor Jerry cocktails throughout March.

“And we all know there’s only one thing that tastes better than pizza - free pizza. Civerinos perfectly represent the kind of bold talent we love so much about Edinburgh, so it’s a total honour to be working with them and giving something back to city residents.”

There is also a chance to win tickets to Sailor Jerry: The Castle Takeover, an exclusive party for 200 competition winners at a secret castle venue later in the year.

But what is a Sailor Jerry Castle Party?

The team describe it as an epic party, in a castle, merging the best new bands, live art, food trucks and of course, the best cocktails in town. Coaches will be on hand to take revellers to and from the secret venue.

To enter, snap a picture of ‘flash art’ inspired by the iconic tattoo designs of Sailor Jerry’s namesake - Norman Collins while grabbing the our free pizza and post the designs to Instagram using the hashtag #SJFollowTheFlash and tag @sailorjerry.

Edinburgh residents will also be treated to an exclusive SJ Presents gig from fast-rising punk trio The Blinders on Wednesday, March 20 at legendary local venue La Belle Angele.

Fresh from their sold-out debut album tour and championed by the likes of Blossoms, The Charlatans and Cabbage, the South Yorkshire alt-rock group will take their dystopian anthems – from widely praised debut LP ‘Columbia’ – to even greater heights at this intimate Edinburgh show.

The gig will also feature awesome yet-to-be-announced local support acts. Tickets are £5, including a free Sailor Jerry cocktail.

The Takeover also includes a partnership with barbers Sink & Anchor where on Saturday, March 23 event Trims and Tunes will include free haircuts – for all sexes – all day, plus DJs, and Sailor Jerry drinks.

Or on Sunday, March 24 brave tattoo fiends can head to Studio XIII for a free tattoo – the catch? The design will be chosen with the throw of a dart.

