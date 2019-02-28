Edinburgh’s historic Crammond Inn to re-open

For more than 300 years it’s been fuelling thirsty patrons on the banks of the Forth.

And now one of the Capital’s oldest pubs – famed for its hospitality and traditional roots – will re-open, much to the delight of the local community.

The Cramond Inn at the heart of Cramond Village, will again welcome customers due to popular demand.

A teaser tweet sent from sister pub, The Doo-cot said it will re-open imminently.

It said: “We are delighted to share the news that our pub The Cramond Inn will re open in the coming days.”

Nestled near the causeway that thousands of yearly visitors use to walk to neighbouring Cramond Island, the B-listed Cramond Inn has long played a vital role in the tightknit village.

President of the Cramond Association Adam Cumming said: “I am really pleased that the Cramond Inn is re-opening because it should be a hub for the whole of Cramond and its absence leaves a major gap. It is a very important centre for Cramond and Barnton and indeed the area all along to Silverknowes.

“We we worried about the possibility that the building would suffer damage if it was left unattended and it would become difficult to restore or maintain.

“We are very keen to see it operating as a centre for tourists and locals.

“The Association hopes that it will be successful and we’ll be watching carefully to see what happens – only time will tell.”

The building itself once served as a coach house, and was revered by travel guides as one of Edinburgh top watering holes.

Local records indicate a pub has been on site since the early 1700s.

Until 1987, the Inn was owned by the Proudfoot family for almost a century.

Val Proudfoot served his first beer at 15 years old when a pint cost seven old pence, George VI was on the throne and Adolf Hitler was causing unrest across Europe.

And in 2002, 64 years after he started working behind the bar, he pulled his last pint before retiring.

It was sold to powerhouse Samuel Smith Brewery in 1987, but the savvy new owners managed to convince the experienced publican to continue as a barman for another 15 years.

Lib Dem Cllr for Almond ward Kevin Lang said: “This is absolutely fantastic news.

“The Inn has been closed for far too long. In the past, and hopefully will be again, it was right at the centre of this community and I think that people, not only in Cramond but also those who visit this area, will be delighted at the news.”

Robert Pearson and partner Graeme Brown are joint managers of the sister venture Doo’cot Pub on Ferry Road which they took over management of last year.

Originally “a road house” the north Edinburgh pub is also owned by powerhouse Samuel Smith Brewery.

Samuel Smith’s, which brands itself as “Yorkshire’s oldest brewery”, operates some 300 pubs across the UK.

