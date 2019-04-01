Edinburgh’s Pets at Home teach kids how to care for their furry pals

WITH the Easter holidays fast approaching the challenge is on when it comes to finding fun activities to keep the kids occupied.

Pets at Home might just have the answer, with free interactive My Pet Pals workshops, held in-store until 14 April.

The workshops focus on caring for small furries, such as guinea pigs, gerbils and rabbits, teaching children the responsibilities of owning them but also how rewarding these pets can be and how to care for them.

Children will also learn how to interact with them safely.

Taking place every day in stores across the Capital at 11.30am, the workshops are aimed at children between the ages of 5-11 and will be hosted by the knowledgeable Pets at Home pet care advisors.

Edinburgh’s store manager at Pets at Home, says, “The My Pet Pals workshops demonstrate how rewarding pets can be and how to care for them, making sure parents and kids understand pet welfare and responsible pet ownership.

“It’s a great way of learning how to keep small furries happy and healthy during a fun and hands-on experience.”

The workshops will cover the five key welfare needs for each - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment.

All kids attending workshops will receive an exciting activity book, pet stickers and colouring sheets.

Pets At Home are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet, from food, toys and bedding to grooming and specialist veterinary care.

In and around Edinburgh, Pets at Home can be found at Fort Kinnaird, on the Glasgow Road, at Fountain Place, Straiton Mains, Loanhead, and at Craigleith Retail Park on South Groathill Avenue.

Each workshop lasts 30 minutes and is free.

Workshops run every day during the Easter school holidays at 11.30am and bookings can be made at petsathome.com/petworkshops.