Edinburgh’s Retro Video Club are first band to sell-out three nights in a row at Sneaky Pete’s

RETURNS on the door are likely to be the only way you’ll get tickets to see one of Edinburgh’s hottest bands next month, when they play a record-breaking sold out three night run at Sneaky Pete’s.

Retro Video Club (RVC), comprising Liam Allison on guitar and vocals, Kieran Burt on drums, Sam McGill on lead guitar and Michael Ward on bass, formed here in the Capital in 2015, influenced by the likes of The Strokes, Green Day and The Enemy.

They played a handful of local gigs before promptly taking a year out to “refine our sound” and “write better songs”, says Allison.

It wasn’t until September 2017 and the release of first single Psycho, that things started to take off for the four-piece.

A week later they sold out The Mash House and just four months on conquered The Liquid Rooms, after the release of another two singles, Famous and Chemistry.

By the summer of last year RVC’s reputation was spreading, they sold out King Tuts in Glasgow and played the Summer Sessions with The Vaccines and Bastille in Princes Street Gardens.

Now, with new single Addicted streaming to more than five million people on Spotify, and as they prepare to head out on their first European Tour supporting Barns Courtney, it appears RVC can do no wrong.

So what’s their appeal?

“More than anything our music is becoming a bit more rock sounding,” says Allison.

“I’d say we’re in that space between indie and rock at the moment, and that’s just fine for me. “We started writing traditional indie tunes but I think as time has progressed we’re becoming a bit more heavy sounding, but still with that indie undertone.

“Lyrically, I guess it’s perhaps a bit more refined than it was in the beginning, as in I feel myself writing more concise, to the point lyrics now, which I’ve always been a fan of in other bands songs.”

Retro Video Club, Sneaky Pete’s, Cowgate, 12-14 April, 7pm, returns on door, 0131-225 1757