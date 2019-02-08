Edinburgh school to be turned into Harry Potter and Game of Thrones fantasy extravaganza

Fans of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings are in for a fantasy extravaganza in the Capital this summer.

The Edinburgh Academy in Stockbridge will be transformed when it welcomes actors and props from the hit book, film and TV franchises for the magical three-day spectacle in July.

David Bradley (aka Argus Filch) from the Harry Potter films

And organisers say the convention will be “even better” than last year’s inaugural Harry Potter event at Lorettos in Musselburgh, which attracted about 8,000 enthusiasts.

Fiona Quilietti, who runs events company FQT, is collaborating with Monopoly Events on this year’s event.

She said: “It’s just such a brilliant atmosphere that we have there. Last year so many fans were asked up by actors who were there and we had people of all ages. We are hoping this year will be even better.

“It’s a family friendly event and there will be lots of actors there doing live Q&A sessions with fans, and we are hoping to get even more up to Edinburgh. There will be lots of other surprises as well.

Stanislav Ianevski, who plays Viktor Krum in the Harry Potter films, entertains crowds on the bucking bronco style 'broomstick challenge'

“The preparation started six months ago. It’s been non-stop and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Special guests booked for the fantasy takeover include Chris Rankin (aka Percy Weasley) and Josh Herdman (aka Gregory Goyle) from the Harry Potter franchise.

David Bradley, who plays both the Hogwarts school janitor and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones, is also set to appear.

Other actors invited to the magical event include Richard Brake, who plays the Night King in Game of Thrones and Spencer Wilding, the new Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies.

The magical market place will be filled with magical goodies

Fans will also be able to have their photographs taken inside a model of the Weasley family car from Harry Potter, or sitting upon the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

Other exciting features include interactive dragons and the ‘broomstick challenge,’ a bucking bronco style contraption but on a broomstick during a Quidditch match, which Fiona says created plenty of laughter last year.

She says there will also be a ‘magical market place’ full of merchandise, food and drink and a ‘green screen’ for fans to take photos with their favourite themed backdrops.

A prop-making workshop will also provide some insight into the work which goes into creating the movies.

Everyone is being encouraged to come to the event in fancy dress, with prizes on offer for the best outfits.

Fiona adds: “We are hoping to pop-up these kinds of events in different locations as the years go on. Last year was at Lorretos and we did a lot of things outdoors, but this time there will be a lot more going on indoors.

“We are just hoping it will get bigger and better each time.”

The event, entitled ‘The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,’ is scheduled to take place at the Edinburgh Academy from Friday, July 26 to Sunday the 28th.

Tickets will be priced at £16.50 for adults, £11 for children aged 5-15 and kids under the age of five will go free.

