Edinburgh Science Festival appeals for your old electronics

IF you have any old house phones, kettles or digital cameras lying around for which you have no further use, then the Edinburgh Science Festival would like to hear from you.

This year’s Science Festival runs from 6 to 21 April, a highlight of which will be a series of new Build and Break sessions at the National Museum of Scotland, exploring the insides of the technology we use every day.

Through the process of dismantling the old pieces of technology, attendees will discover which parts might be reused.

Consequently, the Science Festival is asking locals to donate their broken electronics to be recycled.

Donations can only include items such as games consoles, kettles, CD, DVD or VHS players, electric alarm clocks, digital cameras, landline phones, wifi and broadband routers, calculators, keyboards or radios.

Build and Break will take the form of a series of free, drop-in activity sessions for people of all ages.

Participants will unlock their creative spirit by building magical, massive structures with super-sized construction blocks and then be let loose on the discarded electronics with a screwdriver and a pair of pliers.

Through dismantling the old pieces of technology they will discover what everyday items are made of and which parts might be of use in their creation.

Those keen to contribute items are encouraged to get in touch with Leigh Ward, Edinburgh Science Festival’s Production Officer on 0131-553 0325 or by email at leigh.ward@scifest.co.uk to arrange pick-up.

You can also drop off items at the Festival office, 110 Commercial Street, Leith, on Sunday 17 and Monday 18 March, between 10am and 4pm.

Build and Break takes its inspiration from the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing.

For full programme of Edinburgh Science Festival events visit www.edinburghscience.co.uk. To book the tickets for the Science Festival call 0131-226 0005