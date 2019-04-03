Edinburgh Science Festival returns with fun events for all the family

INSPIRED by the 50th anniversary of the Moon landings, the 2019 Edinburgh Science Festival theme is Frontiers, exploring the boundaries of knowledge and the spirit of adventure and enquiry that drives science, technology, engineering and maths.

“At the heart of all science lies an unquenchable curiosity; a deep urge to explore and explain the unknown and to push the frontiers of our knowledge about ourselves, the world around us and our place in the wider Universe...” says Amanda Tyndall, Science Festival director.

Dome Nights

The world’s first and Europe’s biggest science festival begins on Saturday, 6 April, and runs until 21 April, during which time there will be 270 family and adult events across 31 venues.

Edinburgh University’s Pleasance becomes the new Festival Hub, hosting the popular Experimentarium alongside a variety of science shows, hands-on events, debates, discussions and workshops.

Pushing the boundaries of our knowledge of science as well as exploring uncharted territories, the Science Festival has something for everyone with events ranging from five-floors of hands-on science fun for young minds at the City Art Centre, Market Street, to world-class speakers and interactive events for all ages.

Other venues taking part this year include the National Museum of Scotland, Summerhall, the Royal Botanic Garden, Dynamic Earth, Surgeons’ Hall Museums and the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

Highlights include a free Interactive Family Day at the Scottish parliament from 10am until 4pm, on Saturday 6 April.

Head along and journey through space and discover the marvels of modern science through hands-on activities.

Tour the Universe and explore the wonder of the night sky in an inflatable planetarium and enjoy interactive exhibits - from controlling lightning to seeing through a hole in your hand.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet an astronomer, hold a meteorite, and learn more about how Earth and space interact.

The Edinburgh Science Festival, 6-21 April, for full details of this year’s programme visit www.sciencefestival.co.uk