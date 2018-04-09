Edinburgh set for weekend of celebrations to mark release of Avengers: Infinity War

In a weekend that will see Mary King’s Close become Green Lantern Way and The Assembly Rooms rebranded as The Assemble! Rooms the Capital is gearing up for a superhero takeover to celebrate its starring role in the most hotly anticipated film of the year.

The city was chosen to host Holywood stars for a series of momentous battle scenes in blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War and will transform into a “City of Superheroes” to mark the event.

Avengers fever has gripped the Capital

With just three weeks to go until the third Avengers movie hits cinemas worldwide, Edinburgh will embrace Avengers fever.

Across the Capital, visitors can soak up the City of Superheroes which will see local businesses offer everything from a superhero welcome to themed cocktails, kilted superheroes on the streets and discounted entry on attractions for your superhero squad. The blockbuster filmed in Edinburgh for seven weeks in the spring last year and it is the only filming location outside the US studio.

It comes as director Joe Russo announced a special event where fans will have the chance to view a sneak peek at exclusive footage of the movie tomorrow.

Homegrown Marvel stars also attended a similar event at Television Studios in London last night. Stars such as Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch and Loki’s Tom Hiddleston were joined by Vision’s Paul Bettany and Black Panther newcomer Letitia Wright to meet and greet fans.

Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter attend the Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event held at Television Studios in White City, London. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Economy Convener, Kate Campbell, said: “Edinburgh is getting ready to assemble for the Avengers. You can really feel the excitement building in Edinburgh for the movie’s release, with a whole weekend of superhero activity being planned as businesses capitalise on the buzz surrounding the city’s starring role.

“The movie itself will promote the city to audiences all over the world, but this special screening hosted by Director Joe Russo means Edinburgh will get to receive a sneak peek of previously unseen footage.

“The movie is the largest production Edinburgh has ever hosted, and it is a real credit to the city that the feedback from Disney’s producers, directors and actors was all so positive and that they loved the city so much.”

For more information visit, www.edinburgh.org/cityofsuperheroes.