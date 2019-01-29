Edinburgh to create ‘tagging database’ in graffiti clampdown

EDINBURGH is to create a “tagging database” as part of a city-wide clampdown on graffiti.

The most “prolific offenders” face being highlighted in public campaigns and pursued through the courts.

Council officials want to start “intelligence gathering” on the most persistently-used tags after more than 250 complaints were logged in six months.

The council may start serving enforcement notices on the owners of private properties if they refuse to tackle unsightly graffiti.

It has admitted that its own graffiti removal service has previously only been prioritised for dealing with offensive graffiti. Officials will examine the cost of expanding the service to ensure graffiti on all council properties is tackled and private owners can also use it.

A report for the council states: “The feasibility of a tagging database should be investigated to allow for better intelligence gathering on prolific offenders. This database could be shared with Police Scotland to allow for identification and legal action where appropriate. It could be used to undertake regular communication campaigns to highlight persistent tags and seek public cooperation to identify the culprits.”