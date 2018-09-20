Edinburgh to host live production of popular children's TV show

The live production of an educational children's TV show will arrive in Edinburgh next April.

In the Night Garden, a BBC children's television series aimed at young children, is embarking on a UK-wide stage tour of 40 venues next year.

The company website describes the show as a "magical picture-book place that exists between waking and sleeping in a child's imagination," made up of a diverse community of loveable characters. It says the show will carry children into a "happy and yet calming world of music and nursery rhymes."

The live shows will bring characters - including Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy and Makka Pakka - to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets and enchanting music. The shows will last just under one hour and are set in a puprpose-built, family friendly showdome.

The show itself has been devised and produced by Teletubbies creators, Anne Wood and Andy Davenport.

When is the show coming to Edinburgh?

The show is scheduled to come to the King's Theatre on April 27th and 28th. Specific times are yet to be confirmed.

This is how you can get tickets

You can register for pre-sale tickets by filling out this form . Once it is filled out, the organisers will send you a link allowing you to book your ticket on October 16th to get your tickets. Tickets will go out to everyone else a day later on October 17th. The pre-sale registration will enable you to get the best seats in the house. A reminder text or email will also be sent out to you on October 15th.

The pre-sale ticket registration period ends on October 5th at 1pm. By registering before this, you will also be in with a chance of winning an In the Night Garden poster and colouring book for your child.

Contact information

The organisers of these new live shows say they want to help as many people as possible book tickets early. Anyone seeking more information can contact the organisers at helpdesk@NightGardenLive.com or call on 0330 120 0123. They are available Mon-Fri 9am-6pm and 9am-5pm weekends and bank holidays.