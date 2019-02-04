Edinburgh to host X Factor auditions at weekend

Talented musicians and singers will be given the chance to audition for the X Factor when auditions come to Edinburgh this weekend.

Auditions for the singing competition will take place in Waverley Mall between 9am and 6pm on Saturday, February 9 and 10am-6pm on Sunday, February 10.

They will take place inside a specially constructed pod which will be set up outside New Look in the shopping centre’s lower level.

Budding popstars can simply turn up on their preferred day to take their turn in front of the casting crew.

Anyone aged 16 and older is welcome but those under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring a valid form of ID.

Waverley Mall is the ideal venue to host the auditions with teams from the show’s producers ‘Thames’ (part of Fremantle) and ‘Syco’ TV, due to its central location and close proximity to major transport connections.

The centre is easily commutable from Edinburgh Airport via the bus or tram networks as well as neighbouring towns and cities, and those further afield via the rail network into Waverley Station.

Waverley Mall’s affinity with musical talent has been growing since the installation of a small stage in the centre’s food court 18 months ago. It has enjoyed increasing popularity with young individuals wishing to get their talent heard, as well as local organisations looking to publicise their services. T

The stage was also recently taken over by The Youth Radio Network – an organisation dedicated to empowering youth through music, with their Youth Talent Showcase on two separate dates in the run up to Christmas.

Jacquelyn Stewart, centre manager of Waverley Mall, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting this year’s official X Factor auditions. Part of our ongoing strategy at Waverley Mall is to create a venue that is rich in unique Scottish products, Scottish brands and Scottish talent, so this just further builds on our growing relationships within the Edinburgh music scene.”

